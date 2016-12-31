|
|News
|Bankruptcy filings (December 2016)
|Bankruptcies are filed under the following chapter headings.
Chapter 7 - Straight bankruptcy; debtor gives up non-exempt property and debts discharged.
Chapter 11 - Business reorganization; protection from creditors while business devises a plan of reorganization. Income/expense reports must be filed monthly.
Chapter 13 - Plan is devised by the individual to pay a percentage of debt based on ability to pay. All disposable income must be used to pay debts.
This information comes from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Spokane.
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
December 31, 2016 14:41
|Commercial lawsuits (December 2016)
|The following lawsuits involving local businesses have been filed in Chelan County Superior Court. Plaintiff is listed first. Readers are cautioned that claims in these actions have not been proven; they are alleged to be causes for actions and their truth will be determined at trial.
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
December 31, 2016 14:38
|Judgments (December 2016)
|The following judgments were filed recently with the Chelan County Superior Court Clerk's office.
Thursday, December 22, 2016
December 31, 2016 14:36
|We must play the cards we're dealt
|Eight years ago I wrote a newspaper column praising our nation for the terrific civics lesson we gave our children and the rest of the world as we inaugurated a new President who promised hope and a better future.
Thursday, December 22, 2016
December 31, 2016 14:23
|Business Birth: Balsamroot Boutique at Pybus
|Kirsta Trammel, on left and her mom Sherry Trammel-Schauls, pose in their new store Balsamroot Boutique at Pybus Market, which opened June 11.