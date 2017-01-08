|
Roger Penske was a famous race car driver and is currently a famous race car team owner, but he also is a major player in the commercial-sized truck rental business nationwide.Sam's Self Storage, at 1415 S...
Three newly elected officials were given a briefing Monday, Dec. 12, by Chelan PUD staff at its headquarters in Wenatchee as they prepare to do "battle" in Olympia on behalf of the 12th District which they...
The Port of Chelan County has decided to hire "the cream of the crop," according to retiring Executive Director Mark Urdahl, by giving Urdahl's job to the man who has been searching for his replacement -...
|Newly registered contractors (January 2017)
|The following is a list of newly registered contractors in Chelan and Douglas counties based on a monthly report from the Washington Department of Labor and Industries.
The list includes all new contractors in the area as well as those that have reregistered due to changes in business name or ownership or lapsed registration.
Friday, January 20, 2017
January 8, 2017 14:15
|Five new medical providers join CVCH
|Columbia Valley Community Health announces the addition of four physicians and a physician assistant to its primary care team.
Friday, January 20, 2017
January 8, 2017 13:25
|2016 Stanley Lifetime Achievement Award Winners Announced
|The 2016 Stanley Lifetime Achievement Award winners are Scott Bailey (professional division) and Ron Lodge (volunteer division).
Thursday, January 19, 2017
January 8, 2017 13:24
|Zabrocki joins Internet of Food [IoF] panel discussion
|Wenatchee-based Centricity Global CEO and Co-Founder Drew Zabrocki served as a panelist for the IC3-FOODS inaugural conference at the at the University of California, Davis Nov. 7-9.
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
January 8, 2017 13:23
|Business Birth: Threads
|Owner Beth Dew poses in front of some of the fashions and jewelry offered in Threads, a new retail clothing shop at 4 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee.
Gary Bégin/WBJ