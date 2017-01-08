|
Roger Penske was a famous race car driver and is currently a famous race car team owner, but he also is a major player in the commercial-sized truck rental business nationwide.Sam's Self Storage, at 1415 S...
Three newly elected officials were given a briefing Monday, Dec. 12, by Chelan PUD staff at its headquarters in Wenatchee as they prepare to do "battle" in Olympia on behalf of the 12th District which they...
The Port of Chelan County has decided to hire "the cream of the crop," according to retiring Executive Director Mark Urdahl, by giving Urdahl's job to the man who has been searching for his replacement -...
|News
|Local | Fresh business | Keeping up with people
|Commercial lawsuits (January 2017)
|The following lawsuits involving local businesses have been filed in Chelan County Superior Court. Plaintiff is listed first. Readers are cautioned that claims in these actions have not been proven; they are alleged to be causes for actions and their truth will be determined at trial.
Friday, January 27, 2017
January 8, 2017 14:52
|Here's hoping for 'A Seven No Trump Bid'
|In Vietnam, when things were slow and boring, a number of us would start a bridge game. The games were wild, as only a few young Marines can make them! A session's highlight was usually a seven no trump bid, often doubled and redoubled!
Friday, January 27, 2017
January 8, 2017 14:22
|Judgments (January 2017)
|When an individual or business doesn't pay taxes, the state can file a lawsuit against the person or business and obtain a judgment against any property a person or business owns. Judgments are filed in Chelan County Superior Court as records of judgments paid or satisfied. The following information is from the Chelan County Superior Court Clerk's office.
Thursday, January 26, 2017
January 8, 2017 14:51
|Waste Management awards Think Green grant CDLT
|The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust has been awarded a $5,000 Think Green Grant from Waste Management.
Thursday, January 26, 2017
January 8, 2017 13:32
|Mills Bros. - Closed by Christmas
|Mills Bros., 10 S. Wenatchee Ave. in downtown Wenatchee, will be closed and inventory liquidated by Christmas, according to Sam and Vickie Mills. Mills Bros. first opened its doors 110 years ago and has been the longest standing, single family owned business in the same location in our community.