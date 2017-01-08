NCW Business/Wenatchee Business Journal | Wenatchee, WA USA
Monday, January 16, 2017

Three newly elected officials were given a briefing Monday, Dec. 12, by Chelan PUD staff at its headquarters in Wenatchee as they prepare to do "battle" in Olympia on behalf of the 12th District which they...


News
Local | Fresh business | Keeping up with people
Bid results (January 2017)
The following are bid requests and bid results involving local companies or projects that were listed at The Wenatchee Plan and Copy Center last month.

Friday, January 13, 2017
Top properties (January 2017)
The following is a list of upper-end residential and commercial property sales in Chelan and Douglas counties.

Friday, January 13, 2017
Business licenses (January 2017)
Business licenses are required for any business that does business physically in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Cashmere and Leavenworth. The following businesses have been issued new business licenses according to city records. Businesses without addresses are operating from a home location in a residential area.

Thursday, January 12, 2017
Study shows 740,000 job openings in state in next five years


Thursday, January 12, 2017
Keeping Up With People
Organic farmers feed on sustainable ideas
Casey Schoenberger, left, and Justin Ellis of Dramm Corporation, Mount Vernon, Washington, share a laugh with a conference attendee at the Tilth event. Dramm sells concentrated liquid fish fertilizer made from both ocean and fresh water fish.

