Roger Penske was a famous race car driver and is currently a famous race car team owner, but he also is a major player in the commercial-sized truck rental business nationwide.Sam's Self Storage, at 1415 S...

Three newly elected officials were given a briefing Monday, Dec. 12, by Chelan PUD staff at its headquarters in Wenatchee as they prepare to do "battle" in Olympia on behalf of the 12th District which they...

The Port of Chelan County has decided to hire "the cream of the crop," according to retiring Executive Director Mark Urdahl, by giving Urdahl's job to the man who has been searching for his replacement -...