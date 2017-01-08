|
The Port of Chelan County has decided to hire "the cream of the crop," according to retiring Executive Director Mark Urdahl, by giving Urdahl's job to the man who has been searching for his replacement -...
ROCK ISLAND - 57-year-old Randy Agnew is a single parent of one son, Ryker. His main hobby is stock car racing with his son Ryker as the driver and he as the crew.
LEAVENWORTH - Longtime Leavenworth business Marson and Marson announced in December it would merge with Tum-A-Lum Lumber, which has locations in Hood River, The Dalles and Pendelton, Oregon.
News
Local | Fresh business | Keeping up with people
|IRS changes mean not business as usual for employers
Monday, January 9, 2017
January 8, 2017
|Payment in Lieu of Taxes money up for grabs
|Newly re-elected Governor Jay Inslee was against fully releasing Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) money owed by the state to counties last legislative session.
Monday, January 9, 2017
January 8, 2017
|Governor proposes increase in PILT payment
|County hospitals, schools, and fire districts now have an opportunity to begin to receive more of the funding they have been missing. Governor Inslee's proposed operating budget, released today, includes $1.192 million for Payments in Lieu of Taxes, or PILT, which fund critical county and local services.
Monday, January 9, 2017
January 8, 2017
|Chelan community weighs in on comprehensive plan
|CHELAN - There was quite a turnout for the City of Chelan Comprehensive Plan workshop at the council chambers on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Monday, January 9, 2017
January 8, 2017
|Close out, then Outlet
|A shopper checks out the 50-cent squash placed for quick sale in the entrance of the East Wenatchee Food Pavilion, just one of the closeout bargains available at the store, which is scheduled to close within weeks. Food Pavilion's Bellingham-based parent company, The Markets LLC, announced the impending closure in October. The sale of inventory and fixtures in the 48,000-square-foot store started shortly after that. The company closed its 56,000-square-foot market in Olds Station in March 2014. Wenatchee Valley Mall officials said the space will become a Grocery Outlet, with an opening scheduled for summer 2017.
Gary Bégin/WBJ