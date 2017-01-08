NCW Business/Wenatchee Business Journal | Wenatchee, WA USA
Thursday, January 26, 2017

Roger Penske was a famous race car driver and is currently a famous race car team owner, but he also is a major player in the commercial-sized truck rental business nationwide.Sam's Self Storage, at 1415 S...


Market booms on Trump, economic numbers, conspiracy
The booming stock market run since the election has been dubbed the "Donald Trump Rally," and he should definitely get some credit. So should the Republican Congress and the resulting end of gridlock. However, my vote for the #1 reason the markets are rising is the improving economy.

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Dickeson serves as interim WVC Foundation director
Darrell Dickeson is serving as the interim executive director of the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation, replacing Stacey Lockhart, who is resigning at the end of January.

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Marijuana licenses (January 2017)
The following marijuana license information is distributed by the Washington state Liquor and Cannabis Board in Olympia.

Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Millennials: Next generation uses newest tools
The Millennial generational shares a similar historical or social life experiences at critical developmental stages. How a business of the future might be modeled as they become the owner-manager of businesses.

Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Three Lakes: A club open to all
Three Lakes Golf Club General Manager and Head PGA Professional Robbie Hendrickson holds the flag stick and smiles for the camera on the 18-hole course built on former orchard land donated by George Weed. Gary Bégin/WBJ

