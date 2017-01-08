|
Roger Penske was a famous race car driver and is currently a famous race car team owner, but he also is a major player in the commercial-sized truck rental business nationwide.Sam's Self Storage, at 1415 S...
Three newly elected officials were given a briefing Monday, Dec. 12, by Chelan PUD staff at its headquarters in Wenatchee as they prepare to do "battle" in Olympia on behalf of the 12th District which they...
The Port of Chelan County has decided to hire "the cream of the crop," according to retiring Executive Director Mark Urdahl, by giving Urdahl's job to the man who has been searching for his replacement -...
News
Local | Fresh business | Keeping up with people
|Market booms
on Trump, economic numbers, conspiracy
The booming stock market run since the election has been dubbed the "Donald Trump Rally," and he should definitely get some credit. So should the Republican Congress and the resulting end of gridlock. However, my vote for the #1 reason the markets are rising is the improving economy.
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
January 8, 2017 14:23
Dickeson serves as interim WVC Foundation director
Darrell Dickeson is serving as the interim executive director of the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation, replacing Stacey Lockhart, who is resigning at the end of January.
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
January 8, 2017 13:31
Marijuana licenses (January 2017)
The following marijuana license information is distributed by the Washington state Liquor and Cannabis Board in Olympia.
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
January 8, 2017 14:28
Millennials: Next generation uses newest tools
The Millennial generational shares a similar historical or social life experiences at critical developmental stages. How a business of the future might be modeled as they become the owner-manager of businesses.
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
January 8, 2017 14:20
Three Lakes: A club open to all
Three Lakes Golf Club General Manager and Head PGA Professional Robbie Hendrickson holds the flag stick and smiles for the camera on the 18-hole course built on former orchard land donated by George Weed.
Gary Bégin/WBJ
Gary Bégin/WBJ