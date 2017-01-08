The Port of Chelan County has decided to hire "the cream of the crop," according to retiring Executive Director Mark Urdahl, by giving Urdahl's job to the man who has been searching for his replacement -...

ROCK ISLAND - 57-year-old Randy Agnew is a single parent of one son, Ryker. His main hobby is stock car racing with his son Ryker as the driver and he as the crew.

LEAVENWORTH - Longtime Leavenworth business Marson and Marson announced in December it would merge with Tum-A-Lum Lumber, which has locations in Hood River, The Dalles and Pendelton, Oregon.