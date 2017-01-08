NCW Business/Wenatchee Business Journal | Wenatchee, WA USA
Saturday, January 21, 2017

Newly registered contractors (January 2017)
The following is a list of newly registered contractors in Chelan and Douglas counties based on a monthly report from the Washington Department of Labor and Industries.

The list includes all new contractors in the area as well as those that have reregistered due to changes in business name or ownership or lapsed registration.

Friday, January 20, 2017
Five new medical providers join CVCH
Columbia Valley Community Health announces the addition of four physicians and a physician assistant to its primary care team.

Friday, January 20, 2017
2016 Stanley Lifetime Achievement Award Winners Announced
The 2016 Stanley Lifetime Achievement Award winners are Scott Bailey (professional division) and Ron Lodge (volunteer division).

Thursday, January 19, 2017
Zabrocki joins Internet of Food [IoF] panel discussion
Wenatchee-based Centricity Global CEO and Co-Founder Drew Zabrocki served as a panelist for the IC3-FOODS inaugural conference at the at the University of California, Davis Nov. 7-9.

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Keeping Up With People
Business Birth: Threads
Owner Beth Dew poses in front of some of the fashions and jewelry offered in Threads, a new retail clothing shop at 4 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Gary Bégin/WBJ

