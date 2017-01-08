NCW Business/Wenatchee Business Journal | Wenatchee, WA USA
Shop Local

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Roger Penske was a famous race car driver and is currently a famous race car team owner, but he also is a major player in the commercial-sized truck rental business nationwide.Sam's Self Storage, at 1415 S...


News
Local | Fresh business | Keeping up with people
Bankruptcy filings (January 2017)
The following information about bankruptcy filings in Chelan and Douglas counties comes from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Spokane.

Monday, January 30, 2017
More..
Commercial lawsuits (January 2017)
The following lawsuits involving local businesses have been filed in Chelan County Superior Court. Plaintiff is listed first. Readers are cautioned that claims in these actions have not been proven; they are alleged to be causes for actions and their truth will be determined at trial.

Friday, January 27, 2017
More..
Here's hoping for 'A Seven No Trump Bid'
In Vietnam, when things were slow and boring, a number of us would start a bridge game. The games were wild, as only a few young Marines can make them! A session's highlight was usually a seven no trump bid, often doubled and redoubled!

Friday, January 27, 2017
More..
Judgments (January 2017)
When an individual or business doesn't pay taxes, the state can file a lawsuit against the person or business and obtain a judgment against any property a person or business owns. Judgments are filed in Chelan County Superior Court as records of judgments paid or satisfied. The following information is from the Chelan County Superior Court Clerk's office.

Thursday, January 26, 2017
More..
Got Mobile
Keeping Up With People
Mills Bros. - Closed by Christmas
Mills Bros. - Closed by Christmas
Mills Bros., 10 S. Wenatchee Ave. in downtown Wenatchee, will be closed and inventory liquidated by Christmas, according to Sam and Vickie Mills. Mills Bros. first opened its doors 110 years ago and has been the longest standing, single family owned business in the same location in our community.

Advanced Search













ArchivesFormsGeneral information
Site Design and Content
Copyright 2017 1up!
Software © 1998-2017 1up! Software, All Rights Reserved


(function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i['GoogleAnalyticsObject']=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){ (i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o), m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m) })(window,document,'script','//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js','ga'); ga('create', 'UA-61442566-1', 'auto'); ga('send', 'pageview');