Three newly elected officials were given a briefing Monday, Dec. 12, by Chelan PUD staff at its headquarters in Wenatchee as they prepare to do "battle" in Olympia on behalf of the 12th District which they...
The Port of Chelan County has decided to hire "the cream of the crop," according to retiring Executive Director Mark Urdahl, by giving Urdahl's job to the man who has been searching for his replacement -...
ROCK ISLAND - 57-year-old Randy Agnew is a single parent of one son, Ryker. His main hobby is stock car racing with his son Ryker as the driver and he as the crew.
|Bid results (January 2017)
|The following are bid requests and bid results involving local companies or projects that were listed at The Wenatchee Plan and Copy Center last month.
Friday, January 13, 2017
January 8, 2017 14:11
|Top properties (January 2017)
|The following is a list of upper-end residential and commercial property sales in Chelan and Douglas counties.
Friday, January 13, 2017
January 8, 2017 14:09
|Business licenses (January 2017)
|Business licenses are required for any business that does business physically in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Cashmere and Leavenworth. The following businesses have been issued new business licenses according to city records. Businesses without addresses are operating from a home location in a residential area.
Thursday, January 12, 2017
January 8, 2017 14:25
|Study shows 740,000 job openings in state in next five years
Thursday, January 12, 2017
January 8, 2017 13:09
|Organic farmers feed on sustainable ideas
|Casey Schoenberger, left, and Justin Ellis of Dramm Corporation, Mount Vernon, Washington, share a laugh with a conference attendee at the Tilth event. Dramm sells concentrated liquid fish fertilizer made from both ocean and fresh water fish.